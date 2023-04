WAUKEE, Iowa — Easter weekend is here with plenty of activities for families to take part in around the metro.

Children and their families scattered around Centennial Park for Waukee’s annual Easter Egg hunt. Thousands of eggs filled with candy were hidden before the hunt started at 10 a.m. with different areas divided out for different age groups.

The hunt lasted as long as the Easter eggs remained hidden, which wasn’t long with the hundreds of kids at the park.