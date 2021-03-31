Waukee High School Making the Most of This Year’s Prom Season

WAUKEE, Iowa — This year, Waukee High School students will have the opportunity to attend prom.

After last year’s event was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, juniors in the district were determined to host prom in 2021.

This year’s dance, which is “Maskerade” themed, will be held on April 24th in the basement of the Iowa Events Center to allow for more room.

Masks will be required, tables will be spaced out, and there will be two dance floors for students to social distance.

Juniors and seniors are not allowed to bring dates from outside of Waukee High School but can invite sophomores to prom.

Binh Tran is a seamstress whose peak time of business is prom season. Tran said in 2020, she only had about 10 clients total between the spring and summer months. Now, Tran has 10 to 15 clients in April alone.

The West Des Moines resident said it’s refreshing to see how excited students are for this year’s prom.

“I feel excited for everybody, not only my business. I can see people getting back to normal and then getting busy. So I feel really good, I’m really happy,” Tran said.