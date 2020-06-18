Waukee Farmer’s Market Opens For Season With Fewer Vendors

WAUKEE, Iowa – Waukee’s Farmer’s Market opens for season with changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Waukee’s volunteer marketing coordinator Lucinda Beltman only 13 vendors will be present at the 2020 market.

“We have rearranged the way our vendors are set up. Kind of staggering them around just the outside of the park instead of using the inside of the park and just making sure all of their booths are at least six feet apart,” Beltman said.

There are signed at each point at Triangle Park where the market is held, advising people to practice social distancing.

“We aren’t allowed to have crafts or jewelry. We’ve got two fabulous young gals who do face painting and bubble blowing. We are not allowed to have them this year, so we had to limit what our vendors are offering and that limited our numbers,” Beltman said.

Pop-Pop’s Kettle Korn has been a vendor at Waukee’s market for 19 years. Owner Mary Clair said the family business is happy to be back.

“There are less people and that’s sad really. There should be more people at a market,” Clair said.

Urbandale Resident Caroline Swanson said she was excited to see the vendors that she buys produce from.

“I just think we need to continue to support our local people,” Swanson said.

Swanson said she this is her first farmer’s market since the pandemic began and was not concerned.

“Wear the mask, wash your hands, use hand sanitizer. We have to continue to live,” Swanson said.

Flavor Creamed Honey Owner Joyce Nehring said she has had to make some changes to her booth this year.

“I’m not able to give samples, so that really hurts because when they would try it they would buy,” Nehring said.

The Waukee Farmer’s Market hopes to add more vendors as the season continues. It plans to run through September 30th.

It is located at Ashworth Drive and Sixth Street in Waukee each Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.