WAUKEE, Iowa — A new entertainment venue holding 3,500 people is set to open in December in Waukee.

The venue will anchor the KeeTown Loop development at the corner of Grand Prairie Parkway and Ashworth Road. It’s an entertainment district that will eventually have two hotels, office space, retail space, restaurants, bars, and more.

KeeTown Loop’s developer, Harry Coin, said in total, the 40-acre property will have between 16 and 18 buildings on it. The project in total will cost about $100 million.

The entertainment venue will be managed by Live Nation Entertainment, a global entertainment company.

Coin said Live Nation venues usually attract people from as far as 120 miles away for events. That means this entertainment facility should draw people from across Iowa, not just the Metro.

“We’re very excited,” he said. “We think it’s a great location. The city’s been a great partner. You know, we put this project together, it’s been over three years we’ve been working on it through COVID and all, and we’re really excited to see it come to a conclusion.”

Coin said the final conclusion to the project is years away. Though the entertainment venue is set to open in December, the rest of the development still has to be built.

Coin is also leading the development of Center Stage Apartments across the street from KeeTown Loop. It’s set to open in about a month.