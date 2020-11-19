Waukee CSD Becomes Latest School To Request District-Wide Waiver for Remote Learning

WAUKEE, Iowa — For nearly two hours Waukee Community School Board members discussed a possible switch to their learning model and unanimously settled on moving to remote learning this Friday, November 20. They also unanimously approved applying for a remote waiver from the Department of Education beginning November 30th. School board member David Cunningham said, “The teachers I’ve talked to, and it has been more than one, really feel stretched thin. These are veteran teachers feeling stretched thin and when teachers feel that way your child is not getting the best education.”



Last week the district moved four school buildings online due to outbreaks. On Wednesday, five-hundred and three staff and students were in isolation or quarantine due to coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for covid-19. Superintendent Brad Buck said, “We do have subs unwilling to work right now because the cost-benefit analysis of getting Covid does not work when it to comes to the math of it.”

Overall positive tests have been minimal in the district and Waukee has been among the model schools in preventing Covid outbreaks. As of Wednesday only sixty-seven out of the over nine-thousand in-person students currently tested positive for Covid-19. District data also shows that currently just twenty-three staff members out of eighteen-hundred have the virus. Adam Povah is a parent of three students in the district and believes those numbers prove the district should have kept things in the hybrid model. “I want our kids to be in person learning. I think the numbers show Covid isn’t moving because of kids in school, it’s moving because of what is going on outside of school,” said Povah.

If the Department of Education approves the district’s request the district would return to a hybrid model on December 14th.