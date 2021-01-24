Waukee Brewery Embraces Cold With New COVID Bubbles

WAUKEE, Iowa — With bars and restaurants still limited to 50% capacity, a Waukee business is embracing the cold with a fresh take on the COVID bubble.

Pete Faber is the owner of Barn Town Brewing in Waukee. He said, “Our footprint has changed dramatically, so a good way for us to try and do that is put these igloos out on the patio to at least get back a couple tables.”

To increase business during hard times, Faber purchased four outdoor igloos for his patio during the winter months. Each igloo includes seating for up to eight customers, a heater and an air purifier.

Igloo reservations at the brewpub will be slotted in two-hour increments and will begin on Feb. 1. Faber said, “It will have an exclusive food menu, drink packages or options or just opening a tab. Everything inside gets cleaned and sanitized with brewery-grade sanitizer.”

A spending minimum will be required and each igloo will be cleaned with disinfectant between reservations.