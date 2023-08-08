DES MOINES, IOWA — When Oktoberfest arrives in Des Moines next month, it will be doing so in a new location – a growing trend in the metro. The annual German beer and food celebration is moving from its former home in downtown Des Moines to Water Works Park on September 22nd and 23rd. Earlier this summer the 80-35 Music Festival announced it would move to the park as well. News like that is exactly what Water Works Park had in mind when they launched plans to renovate the park and add the Lauridsen Amphitheater stage. The investment has paid off, attracting acts including Willie Nelson and Lynyrd Skynyrd in 20230. Zach Fisher has that story.

