DES MOINES, Iowa — Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park will host four different concerts this week. If you didn’t know, you’ll probably find out if you travel down Fleur Drive before or after the shows.

Thousands of fans saw country music legend Willie Nelson at the amphitheater on Tuesday, and thousands more watched rock bands Young the Giant and Milky Chance on Wednesday.

Lauridsen Amphitheatre opened in 2019, and several Young the Giant concertgoers were excited to see the venue for the first time.

“This is the one thing Des Moines was lacking,” said Zach Wills, an Ankeny native now living in downtown Des Moines. “We had a lot of space for it, so there was a lot of temporary stuff, but as soon as you put a permanent facility like this in, you can get a lot of bigger names.”

“It looks like an awesome venue,” said Zach Brooks, who drove to the concert from Ankeny. “The outdoor playground is super cool, we’ve checked that out before. It’s a prime location, right in the heart of Des Moines, right off of Fleur.”

That location also leads to traffic backups. Cars were stuck on Fleur Drive for an extended time before and after the Willie Nelson concert, and a line of cars backed up one lane of Fleur prior to the Young the Giant show.

Some people at Wednesday’s show said they changed their plans after learning about what happened the night before.

“We heard about the fiasco with Willie Nelson so we took the back way through Water Works,” Brooks said. “We parked ten minutes away, did a little walk, and here we are. It was good to be aware of…we just planned around it for the worst case scenario, but we’re good.”

Water Works Park will host country rocker Koe Wetzel on Friday, reggae-rock band Dirty Heads on Monday, and arena rock legends Styx on July 14.