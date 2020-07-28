Water Walking Taking Over Local Aquatic Centers

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — We’ve heard of mall walkers, but what about water walkers? It’s a low impact activity that is popular among aquatic centers that are open this summer.

“It’s easier on the old bones. Let’s put it that way,” Marshalltown resident Peggy Schoer said.

Every day at 11:30 a.m. sharp, Marshalltown’s lazy river at the aquatic center turns into a track.

“There’s some people that go really really fast, some people that go medium, and some that go slow. Sometimes I go slow, but I try to get around at least nine times which is a mile,” Schoer said.

The low impact cardio exercise has residents of all ages coming in by the dozens. The Marshalltown aquatic center said sometimes they have up to 70 people in a single day coming to get their steps in underwater.

“I think they like it because it’s so hot outside. It’s nice to be in the water, but you still get a workout. I mean I’ve done it and it’s hard,” Marshalltown Aquatic Center Supervisor Taylor Dubois said.

Water provides extra resistance and studies have found water walking can raise your heart rate more than walking on land.

“At first it’s hard because you’re not used to it, but it’s just a lot of fun,” Schoer said.

So much fun that it was water walkers, more so than parents of young children, urging the city to find a safe way to open up the pool this summer.

“They were willing to do whatever we needed them to do to get them in here,” Dubois said. “They were ready to wear the mask. They were going to do any other precautions we needed them to do. They were ready.”

Ready to not only stay active, but be together again.

“You get to see a lot of people that you haven’t seen since last summer. So it’s just nice to renew acquaintances and everything,” Schoer said.

Schoer said she goes six days a week and has been attending for the past few years. It’s an affordable activity as well. At Marshalltown there’s a punch card for frequent visitors so it only costs about $2-3 a day to attend.