AMES, Iowa- Labor Day Weekend is expected to draw in thousands of Iowans to state parks and waterways according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Whether you’re planning to head out to a state waterway or a local aquatic center, safety measures are still important to follow if you want to participate in water activities.

Courtney Kort is the Recreational Superintendent for the City of Ames. She said that drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4, and it’s the second cause of death for children ages 5 to 14.

“The thing that we really stress is getting people involved in swim lessons so they know those basic water safety skills, and that goes from kids to adults. It’s never too late to know how to swim,” said Kort.

The Donald and Ruth Furman Aquatic Center in Ames closes on Monday September 4. Their aquatics staff holds swim lessons during the summer.

Jan Britson is the Recreational Assistant for Aquatics and she leads several of these swim lessons.

“Swimming is a life saving skill that you can only learn at the pool… [so] the best investment for parents is a season pass to the pool,” said Britson.

DNR also released several safety tips for Iowans to follow for the unofficial end to summer. These safety measures are for swimming, boating, paddling, and attending state parks or campgrounds.

For Iowans attending state park beaches, advises checking bacteria levels on their beach monitoring page on their website.