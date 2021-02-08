Water Main Break in Merle Hay Neighborhood

DES MOINES, Iowa – Water in the street in the Merle Hay neighborhood is causing a mess Monday morning.

You may want to avoid Hickman Road at 61st Street because there’s a significant amount of water on the eastbound lane of Hickman, from an apparent water main break.

There is a reported water outage in the area because of the issue.

Crews from Des Moines Water Works are on the scene working to clean up the situation and make repairs.

The subzero temperature can cause that to freeze quickly, creating slick spots.