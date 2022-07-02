DES MOINES, Iowa — You may have noticed a trail of water running into the street around Monroe Elementary School, that’s because their air chiller is broken and supply chain issues have delayed the part they need.

The water has been running from the school and through the intersection of 30th Street and Hickman Road for a few weeks.

Amanda Lewis, communications officer for Des Moines Public Schools, said the schools air chiller needs replaced. Lewis said the suppliers of the part estimated that it won’t arrive until early next year due to the supply chain issues caused by the pandemic.

While the school waits for the part, the operations team has come up with a temporary solution of running some water on the chiller barrel to keep the building cool while summer programs are going on.

Lewis said they hope to have the issue resolved as soon as possible.