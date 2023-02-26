DES MOINES, Iowa — For several years, some MercyOne patients have been able to manage a heart problem without taking blood thinners they’d traditionally need. The WATCHMAN device has allowed patients to manage their atrial fibrillation (AFib).

MercyOne cardiac electrophysiologist Dr. Troy Hounshell said AFib patients typically have to take blood thinners the rest of their lives. The WATCHMAN device helps prevent AFib complications without blood thinners.

He said AFib can be dangerous because it can cause blood clots, which can eventually travel to the brain and cause a stroke. Blood thinners prevent clots but they come with bleeding risks.

The WATCHMAN is a metallic device inserted into the heart through what Hounshell calls a “minimally invasive” procedure similar to angioplasty. Once inside the heart, the WATCHMAN seals off the area where clots form so they can’t escape and potentially cause a stroke.

“Blood thinners work by preventing those proteins by sticking together because the blood thinner, or anticoagulant, is in the blood as well,” he said. “The WATCHMAN works by basically sealing off the little pouch where those blood clots tend to form and therefor allowing protection from the stroke but not having to be on anticoagulation.”

Hounshell said studies show the WATCHMAN device is equally as effective as blood thinners. Right now the WATCHMAN is only approved for patients with bleeding risks or people in jobs where they’re subject to potential trauma, like police officers or firefighters.