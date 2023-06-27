MARION COUNTY, Iowa – A Perry man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a two-county chase that reached a top speed of 110 miles per hour and ended with the use of stop sticks.

The pursuit began around 8:30 Sunday morning after an Iowa State Patrol trooper heard traffic out of Marion County about a silver Chrysler 300 traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 163. The trooper spotted the vehicle on Highway 163 in Mahaska County radar showed the vehicle was traveling 110 miles per hour, according to court documents.

The trooper began pursuing the vehicle and it pulled over near the 52-mile marker. The criminal complaint said Marco Ortiz Navarijo, the driver, had an unplugged interlock device in his lap and the trooper could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from the partially open window. The trooper said Ortiz Navarijo looked at him blankly, revved his engine, and drove away from the traffic stop.

The trooper pursued him, with Ortiz Navarijo driving 104 mph. A Marion County Sheriff’s deputy deployed stop sticks near the intersection of Highway 163 and 150th in Marion County and disabled the vehicle. Body cam video of the stop sticks being used was released Monday on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

Ortiz Navarijo was taken into custody and an open alcoholic beverage was located in his vehicle. He refused sobriety testing at the Mahaska County Jail, where the complaint said he tried to get the trooper’s taser and was taken to the ground while resisting.

He is charged with open container, driving while revoked, OWI 2nd offense, felony eluding, tampering with an ignition interlock device, and attempting to disarm a peace officer.

Ortiz Navarijo was released from the Mahaska County Jail Monday after posting a bond of $7,000. A preliminary hearing in his case is scheduled for July 5.