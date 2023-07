DES MOINES, Iowa — Lawmakers gaveled in at the statehouse on Tuesday morning for a special session to enact a fetal heartbeat bill. Members of the public made their opinions about the bill known at a senate hearing.

The new bill proposed by Republicans is nearly identical to the 2018 fetal heartbeat bill that was struck down by the Iowa Supreme Court in June. If passed the bill would ban abortion after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, roughly around six weeks of pregnancy.