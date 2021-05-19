WATCH: Prosecution Makes Opening Statement in Trial of Man Accused of Killing Mollie Tibbetts

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Poweshiek County Attorney Bart Klaver delivered the opening statement for the State in the murder trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera Wednesday morning.

Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 stabbing death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts. Investigators located her body in a cornfield near Guernsey about a month after she disappeared during a jog in July of 2018. They say Rivera led them to the body.

The trial is being held in Davenport in Scott County because of pretrial publicity in the case.

WHO 13 is streaming coverage of the trial here.