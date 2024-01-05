PERRY, Iowa — Representatives from the Perry Community School District, City of Perry, and the Heartland Area Education Agency are holding a press conference Friday afternoon regarding the mass shooting at the high school that took the life of a 6th grader and injured five others – including Principal Dan Marburger – Thursday morning.

Those addressing the community are Superintendent of Schools Clark Wicks, Mayor Dirk Cavanaugh, Clinical Social Worker of Heartland Area Education Agency Stacey Warren, and Chaplain Gus Henrici.