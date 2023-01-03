POLK COUNTY, IOWA — A person suffered minor injuries after falling out of a moving vehicle on the interstate near Des Moines.

It happened on Tuesday morning – around 11:20 a.m. – at the northeast mixmaster exit from I-35 southbound to I-80/35 westbound. In the video a car slows to a stop as someone falls out of the passenger side door onto the roadway. Other vehicles, including a semi-truck, thankfully stopped as well.

The Iowa Department of Transportation tells us that a backseat passenger tried climbing from the moving vehicle for some reason. They were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.