Body Found in Pond Last Week is Missing Davenport Girl Breasia Terrell

DAVENPORT, IOWA — The search for a missing Davenport girl came to a tragic end on Wednesday with confirmation that a body found in farm pond last week is that of Breasia Terrell – who has been missing since last July.

Breasia was reported missing on July 10th, 2020. She stayed overnight with half-brother at the home of his father, Henry Dinkins. Dinkins is a registered sex offender with a past conviction for sexually assaulting a minor girl. He is considered a person of interest in the investigation. He has been in police custody on charges unrelated to Breasia Terrell’s disappearance since last summer.

At a press conference announcing the identification of Breasia Terrell’s remains, authorities said they cannot comment on the specifics of their investigation. It is now a homicide investigation, authorities said on Wednesday, after eight months of being considered a missing persons case.

Police say they’re investigation is far from over and they need the public’s assistance again. Specifically they want to hear from anyone who may live in the DeWitt or Clinton County area. “We still need your help. If you think you saw something, contact our investigators,” Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said.More coverage of the search for Breasia Terrell