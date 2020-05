MONTICELLO, Iowa -- Americana Concessions was founded 25 years ago by Renee Taylor in the town of Anamosa Iowa. Since then, this family has been providing food at county fairs, RAGBRAI, Iowa Hawkeye Football Home games, and other events around the state. But then amid the COVID-19, her phone began to ring.

"When the coronavirus hit, I had a gut feeling something was going to happen for the summer, said Taylor. "When I'd seen in April I think, it was one of my events in July had already cancelled I knew we were in trouble."