Memorial Day ceremony at the Iowa State Capitol

DES MOINES, IOWA — Iowans who gave the ultimate sacrifice in defending the nation and our state are being honored on Memorial Day at the Iowa State Capitol. A wreath laying ceremony is being held at 10:00 a.m. You can watch the full ceremony here.

