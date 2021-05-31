Memorial Day ceremony at the Iowa State Capitol

IOWA -- For the first time since early-April of last year, fewer than 100 Iowans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The state of Iowa is reporting no additional deaths from COVID-19 and 27 new cases on Memorial Day.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website between 2:00 p.m. Sunday and 10:00 am Monday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.