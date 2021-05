DES MOINES, Iowa – The man police say was driving a speeding vehicle that crashed into three motorcyclists in Des Moines Tuesday night, killing two of them, has turned himself in and has been booked into the Polk County Jail.

The Des Moines Police Department issued a news release Friday morning saying Quntonio Herron turned himself in Friday morning. He is now charged with Homicide by Vehicle, Serious Injury by Vehicle, Leaving the Secne of an Accident and Driving While License Suspended/Denied.