Iowa State Fair announces new foods for 2021

DES MOINES, IOWA — After 23 months of waiting, Iowa State Fair fans are now less than 30 days away from the return of their favorite fair. The Iowa State Fair returns August 12th-22nd after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 event.

On Tuesday, July 13th the Iowa State Fair is announcing some of the new foods that will be found on the fairgrounds. Watch live as the Fair announces the new foods in a ‘Family Feud’-style competition.

These ten foods were judged on Tuesday:

Atomic Strawberry Shortcake

Bacon Mac Dog

Chicken and Egg Salad with Indian Fry Bread Chips

Cinnamon or Salted Pretzel bites

Duke’s Quebec Style Poutine

Granny D’s Apple Pie

Island Noodles with Teriyaki Chicken

Peanut Butter Squealer

Peanut Butter and Fluff Cookie Dough

Tennessee Twinkies

Three finalists will compete during the fair to be named the top new food for 2021:

Chicken and Egg Salad with Indian Fry Bread Chips

Peanut Butter and Fluff Cookie Dough

Island Noodles with Teriyaki Chicken