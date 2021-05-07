 

Iowa Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony on State Capitol Grounds

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, IOWA — Governor Kim Reynolds and other state leaders and law enforcement officials are gathering on Friday morning to mark the annual Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony honoring those who gave their lives to protect their communities.

Two names will be added to the memorial this year. Lyon County Deputy Sheriff Stephanie J. Schreurs was killed in a crash in August 2019 while on Duty. Also being included on the memorial is Officer John H. Bousam who was hit-and-killed by a train while working as a railway officer in August 1922.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News