DES MOINES, Iowa – A man was arrested overnight after police say he broke into a Des Moines apartment through a child’s bedroom window, waking the child and forcing the family to flee.

Sgt. Paul Parizek says it happened around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment in the 2000 block of King Ave. A child woke up and saw the man removing the window screen and trying to open the window.