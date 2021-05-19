WATCH LIVE: Cristhian Rivera Stands Trial in Murder of Mollie Tibbetts

THE CASE: Cristhian Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 death of 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts. He is being tried at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport.

Opening statements are scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Tibbetts went missing in July of 2018 while on a run in her hometown of Brooklyn. Her body was found about a month later after police say, Rivera, who had been identified on security camera video circling Tibbetts while she was jogging, led them to her body in a cornfield near Guernsey.

At the time of the murder, the undocumented immigrant was working for Yarrabee Farms under the alias of “John Budd” and had been employed with the company for around four years.

The trial has been delayed several times due to the pandemic and questions over which evidence would be allowed. The venue has also been moved twice due to concerns about finding an impartial jury.

The trial is expected to last 10 days.