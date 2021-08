DES MOINES, IOWA -- Des Moines Police have identified the man killed in a shooting on Monday evening that left two others wounded as well.

It happened around 8:00pm in the 1400 block of E. 17th Street. Police were called on a report of a shooting. When they arrived on scene they found 40-year-old Frederick M. McCuller II dead from a gunshot wound. Two men, ages 27 and 32, were also shot.