JOHNSTON, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds is holding a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Camp Dodge to highlight the donations Iowa law enforcement agencies are making to Ukraine.

You can watch the news conference LIVE in the video player above.

Last week, the governor announced that the state was donating protective equipment to Ukraine. At the time she said146 protective helmets and 714 ballistic vests, were being donated. They are excess expired equipment from the Iowa Department of Public Safety and 18 other law enforcement agencies in Iowa.

“Like all Iowans, I have been horrified by the devastation and innocent life lost at the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his unprovoked military invasion of Ukraine,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Iowans from across the state have expressed their solidarity with the brave people of Ukraine as they courageously defend their country and fight for their freedom. Our donation of helmets and vests is one small way we can show that Iowa stands with them.”