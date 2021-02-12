WATCH: Inside Iowa State Patrol Car Slammed by Semi During 40-Vehicle Pileup

NEWTON, Iowa — Authorities on Friday released new video from last week’s massive 40-vehicle pileup on Interstate 80 near Newton. One of the videos came from inside an Iowa State Patrol car that got slammed.

Road conditions quickly deteriorated during a winter storm last Thursday. The stretch of I-80 eastbound near Newton was so icy that vehicles began spinning out and blocking the road. As emergency responders arrived, more accidents happened because drivers were traveling way too quickly and were unable to stop.

Two state troopers responding to the scene had their vehicles destroyed in the chain-reaction crash but were luckily uninjured because they were outside helping other motorists.

With another round of winter weather moving in this weekend, one of those troopers, Jave Colburn, has advice for Iowans.

“If you don’t have to travel, don’t travel. If you have to, just slow down, allow yourself some time, allow yourself some space because when we get involved in multiple people in the ditches or multiple vehicle accidents, we’re tying up a lot of resources, and if more people keep going in these extreme temperatures, we may not be able to get to you in a timely manner,” said Colburn.

Several people were injured in last week’s pileup, but no fatalities were reported.

