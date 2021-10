WAUKON, Iowa — Funeral services for Iowa State Trooper Ted Benda were held Thursday in northeast Iowa.

Trooper Benda died last week from injuries he received in a crash on October 14 while responding to a call. He was a 16-year veteran of the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

The funeral for Trooper Benda was held at Waukon High School. You can watch the full video of the funeral in the player above.

Iowans are asked to lower their flags to half-staff Wednesday in his honor.