WATCH: First Test Run for Adventureland’s ‘Dragon Slayer’ 4D Roller Coaster

ALTOONA, Iowa – Adventureland is giving us a peek at some fun to come this summer.

Crews at the theme park have started testing its newest roller coaster, Dragon Slayer, and the first test run was held Tuesday. Adventureland posted a clip of the test to its social media accounts and then provided it to WHO 13.

The new attraction is a 4D coaster, which rotates riders independently of the orientation of the track.

Molly Vincent with Adventureland says testing of the roller coaster will continue for a number of weeks with different configurations in weight, speed, and weather conditions.

The park opens on weekends for season pass holders starting May 1st and the general public on May 8th. Vincent says they originally slated Dragon Slayer to be ready sometime in June and while they don’t have a firm date, work has been running slightly ahead of schedule.

Another popular attraction likely won’t be ready for opening day either. The Giant SkyWheel suffered damage during the 2020 derecho and its gondolas are still being repaired and refurbished. Vincent says the attraction should be back up and running in early June.

The park still plans to follow some extra COVID-19 protocols when it opens like frequent sanitizing of high-touch areas and closing attractions periodically throughout the day for deeper cleaning. Masks will not be required but social distancing is encouraged. Hand sanitizer will also be easily available throughout the park.