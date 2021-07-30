WATCH: Duke Slater Field letters installed at Kinnick Stadium

Just two days after it was made official, you can watch the turf at Kinnick Stadium being transformed into Duke Slater Field.

FieldTurf crews were shown installing the Duke Slater Field letters into the Hawkeyes’ turf in a video shared Friday by the Iowa football staff to Hawkeye Headquarters and the media.

The University of Iowa announced the new name for the playing surface Wednesday.

The naming for the former Clinton High School star athlete was approved by the State of Iowa’s Board of Regents.

Ryan J. Foley of The Associated Press broke the news last week.

Slater, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound tackle for the Hawkeyes from 1918-21, was the first Black student-athlete in school history to earn All-America honors. He attended high school in Clinton, where he earned all-state honors at left tackle.

You can learn more about him here.