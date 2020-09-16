ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Cajun Navy has shared video from Orange Beach as the eyewall passes through the area. You can see overturned boats and debris in the road.
LATEST STORIES
- WATCH: Cajun Navy Reports Overturned Boats in Orange Beach During Sally’s Eyewall
- Tracking the Tropics: Sally makes landfall as Category 2 hurricane, expected to bring ‘historic, life-threatening’ flooding
- Des Moines Students Will Stay Online for Now; School Board Votes to Work on Hybrid Plan
- Dowling, Urbandale Pick Up Top-10 Wins
- Salute to Veterans: Rich Hesseltine