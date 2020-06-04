WATCH: A Closer Look at Des Moines Protests

Downtown Des Moines was anything but peaceful over the weekend. On both Friday and Saturday extraordinary protests about the death of George Floyd and confrontations between law enforcement and demonstrators exploded across the heart of the city.

WHO 13 journalists covered the chaotic events as they unfolded. This is a short look from the combined efforts of reporters Christina Salonikas, Melody Mercado, Dave Price and Monica Madden, working with photojournalists Trent Reicks, Randy Schumacher, and Mike Borland.