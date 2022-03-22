DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Works is working to control a wastewater leak into the Des Moines River after a ‘force main’ broke.. According to the DNR, the main broke near Birdland Park Marina.

A pumping station that feeds the main is being shut down, but 3,500 gallons-per-minute of untreated wastewater and storm runoff is dumping into the river. The city says that an excavator will have to uncover the break before they know how large it is and how difficult repairs will be.

The leak is downstream from drinking water intakes, so there is no concern for Water Works. Fish downstream from the site could be contaminated and the DNR encourages anglers to wash hands and fish they catch in the area.