WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Oprah Winfrey’s portrait is now on display at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. The full-length portrait was painted by Chicago-based artist Shawn Michael Warren.

Winfrey is pictured wearing a floor-length purple gown holding an olive branch on her Montecito, California estate.

Winfrey attended the invitation-only unveiling ceremony in the museum’s Robert and Arlene Kogod Courtyard on Wednesday morning.

The National Portrait Gallery says the portrait was commissioned for the museum’s permanent collection and will be open to the public on the museum’s first floor starting Wednesday, Dec. 13.