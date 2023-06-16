WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – An investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department, which began the day after the murder conviction of the officer who killed George Floyd, found that the police department used dangerous tactics and weapons, particularly when dealing with minorities.

The damning report from the Justice Department says that for years the Minneapolis Police Department regularly used excessive force, particularly in Black and Native American communities.

“George Floyd should be alive today,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said. “The patterns and practices we observed made what happened to George Floyd possible.”

On Friday, DOJ officials laid out the troubling pattern they say was entrenched in the department’s practices.

“Neck restraints are lethal force and we found MPD officers often use neck restraints without warning on people suspected of only minor offenses and on people who posed no threat,” Assistant Attorney General Kristin Clarke said. “An off-duty officer fired his gun at a car containing six people within three seconds of getting out of his squad car.”

Their investigation also found officers violated residents’ First Amendment rights by attempting to prevent them from protesting or filming police.

The Justice Department says the problems will now be addressed through a consent decree including court-ordered reforms.

The mayor of Minneapolis and the city’s new chief of police say they’re ready to get to work.

“We acknowledge the pain, anger, frustration, fear and sense of vulnerability that many people in our community have endured,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said.

This is not the first investigation that’s found the Minneapolis Police Department culpable of wrongdoing and discrimination. Last year the results of a state investigation had similar findings.