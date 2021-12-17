Build Back Better plan likely delayed to next year, Democrats switch focus to voting rights

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democrats are determined to pass the president’s social spending plan, but Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) says they won’t meet their Christmas goal.

“The president requested more time to continue his negotiations,” Schumer said.

Those negotiations are with Sen Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) who remains concerned about new spending leading to more inflation. But Schumer says President Joe Biden is still confident a deal is within reach for the Build Back Better plan.

“And so we will keep working with him hand-in-hand to bring this bill over the finish line and deliver on these must-needed provisions,” Schumer said.

Republicans say Democrats are wasting time and needlessly forcing senators to stay on Capitol Hill.

“Right now, I should be in Tennessee, wishing Tennesseans well, for this Christmas season,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) said.

With Build Back Better set aside for now, the president called on Democrats to pass voting right legislation as soon as possible.

“And we’re going to keep up the fight till we get it done,” the president said.

Schumer confirmed there will be a shift in focus to voting rights before the end of the year, to give the president more time to solidify a deal around his social spending bill.