As House votes, Greene recants QAnon, conspiracy statements

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Freshman Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to walk back incendiary statements she made ahead of a House vote to strip her of her committee assignments.

Greene, who espoused QAnon beliefs and previously said school shootings and 9/11 were a hoax, said she was just a regular American who distrusted government and the media — which is why she became a QAnon follower.

“I was allowed to believe things that weren’t true,” she said on the floor of the House Thursday morning. “Later in 2018, when I started finding misinformation, lies, things that were not true in these QAnon posts, I stopped believing it.”

The Georgian also tried to clarify her stance on the terror attack of September 11, 2001: “I also want to tell you 9/11 absolutely happened.”

Some Republicans said they don’t agree with Greene’s past comments but don’t think Democrats are right to remove her from committees.

The move to do so from Democrats came after Republican leader Kevin McCarthy announced he would not remove Greene from committees, saying she’s changed and understands she is now held to a higher standard.

“I remain profoundly concerned about House Republican’s leadership acceptance of extreme conspiracy theorists,” said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Democrats say Greene hasn’t changed and has continued to make racist remarks and push conspiracy theories, including the false claim that Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

“Again,” said Massachussets Democrat Jim McGovern, “the gentlewoman’s campaign has profited off of these hurtful remarks and these dangerous statements.”

Democrats and some Republicans say that rhetoric is what led to the attack on the US Capitol on January 6.