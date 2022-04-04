DES MOINES, Iowa – It’s no secret Iowa is a wrestling state. On Monday, state lawmakers honored the Wartburg College Men’s Wrestling team.

The Knights won their 15th NCAA Division III Championship Title. They had seven qualifiers and seven All-Americans.

“Wartburg, it’s all about a winning tradition,” Kyle Briggs, a senior wrestler, said. “So it’s really, really fun to be a part of it. It’s cool for each guy to be, ya know they have their own contribution that they make every year so every time we get a new trophy it’s always like we get to look back and say ‘hey, I helped contribute to that.’”

They celebrated by being introduced in the House of Representatives, and getting to meet Gov. Reynolds.

“It changes lives and ultimately that’s the goal,” Eric Keller, Wartburg’s head wrestling coach, said. “Change lives that come through our program and do it through the sport that we love, but the big picture of things is helping to change lives.”

Wartburg College recently added women’s wrestling after it was sanctioned in the state.