INDIANOLA, IOWA — Hundreds of Warren County residents turned out for a Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday after reading reports that a property tax increase of up to 80% is possible in the next year. Supervisors were quick to say that the possible high-end increase isn’t probable at this time – but there are still many unknowns. Roger Riley has the story.
Warren County residents want answers about property tax increases
by: Roger Riley
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now