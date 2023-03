WARREN COUNTY, IOWA — Traffic on Highway 92 was blocked for several hours in both directions on Friday evening near Martensdale due to police activity in the area.

Highway 92 was closed around 3:00 p.m. and reopened at around 5:14 p.m. A WHO 13 crew in the area has seen multiple State Patrol and local law enforcement vehicles surrounding a home near 50th Avenue and Highway 92, just east of Martensdale.

This is a developing situation and we will keep you updated as the story unfolds.