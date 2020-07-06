Warren County Courthouse Construction Progressing, Livestream Launched

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Construction on the Warren County Courthouse is moving along.

KNIA Radio reports that work this week will include the foundation, masonry, underground electrical, and plumbing.

The project is expected to cost just under $30 million and should be complete by May of 2021.

The old courthouse was torn down in the summer of 2019 after a bond was passed to build a new one, but bids came in well over budget which caused work to be delayed.

New bids were accepted in February after modifications to the project helped cut costs and construction began this spring.

Warren County has launched a livestream of the construction so residents can keep up with the progress.