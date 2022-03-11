It’s been a chilly week across Iowa with highs staying below the average since Sunday. That trend looks to continue for just one more day before warmer air returns. The average high temperature is in the mid 40s, but we’ll stay in the 30s through Saturday, marking the 7th consecutive day with below average high temperatures.

Tonight will be the coldest night in the 7-day by far as lows fall into the single digits for early Saturday. However, wind chills will be below zero for most of the state thanks to a northwest wind at 10-20 mph. Saturday will start off mostly sunny although a few clouds may arrive throughout the afternoon. The wind won’t be quite as strong during the afternoon, but it will be out of the southwest which will help temperatures climb into the lower and middle 30s.

A ridge at the upper levels will begin to push into the central United States by the end of the weekend. Rising temperatures are expected overnight Saturday into Sunday with upper 20s and low 30s at sunrise. (Don’t forget, we spring FORWARD for the beginning of Daylight Saving Time this weekend) Sunday will be the start of a streak of 50s and 60s for high temperatures in Iowa. Expect plenty of sunshine and a little less wind.

Temperatures will stay above average through the week ahead. With much of central Iowa schools on Spring Break over the next week, it will be perfect for those staying in Iowa. Highs look to climb into the 50s and 60s Sunday through at least Friday.

The next week will also be dry which will help all of the residual snow melt away. There looks to be a chance for rain at the end of the week, but that will be on Friday.

The Climate Prediction Center shows the trend of above average temperatures will likely continue into the third week of March. The 6-10 day outlook for March 17th through March 21st shows a 70-80% chance of above average temperatures during this period. For reference, the average high ranges from 50-52° and the average low ranges from 30-32°.

For the latest forecast, check out www.who13.com/weather.