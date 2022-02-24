AMES, Iowa — Russia’s deadly attack on Ukraine Wednesday night shook up trade markets around the world, which led to immediate effects for Iowa and the state’s most notable economy.

Dr. Chad Hart, an ecomonics professor at Iowa State University, said the attack and sanctions against Russia caused short-term price swings within the agriculture economy.

“It’s one of these events that shows how everything is interconnected,” Hart said. “The last time Russia and Ukraine got into it, 2014, is the last time we saw this much volatility.”

Hart said the global markets had prepared for this moment for months, but the true impact was not known until Russia actually invaded Ukraine.

Livestock prices went down and corn prices shot up according to Hart, mostly because Ukraine is known as a global supplier of the latter crop.

“We ask, ‘What are the big agricultural products that are created there and get dispersed from there?'” Hart said. “The big ones are wheat and corn.”

However, Hart believes rising gas prices will be the most impactful factor for agriculture if the war in Ukraine continues. He said it will directly impact how much Iowans pay for groceries, since gas is essential in both harvesting and transportation of crops.

“When you think about that dollar you spend at the grocery store, about 15 cents out of that dollar actually purchases the agricultural product, and 85 cents of that goes to everything beyond the farm gate,” Hart said.