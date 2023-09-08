DES MOINES, Iowa — The Preston Walls First Degree Murder trial focused on the weapons carried by one of the victims who was killed in the Starts Right Here shooting. Public defender Darren Page on cross examination spoke with Des Moines Police Detective Jeffrey George.

George testified on how Gionni Dameron, who was killed in the shooting, posted photos of himself with weapons that had been modified to shoot multiple bullets quickly.

“Glock firearm and at the back of it has an automatic switch fixed to it, a little cube sticking out,” said George. “You can see the button that would be pointed towards his face that would be the selector switch.”

Judge Lawrence McLellan again asked a citizen, who was identified as codefendant Bravon Tuke’s brother, to leave the courtroom after he was causing using a cellphone to record video there. Yesterday he issued a warning to another man who was recording video in the courtroom.

“This gentleman in the third row with a white shirt, identifying to me as Bravon Tuke’s brother Bradwick, was caught recording the trial on his cell phone by deputies,” said Daniel Voot, Prosecutor for Polk County. “It’s my understanding they took some remedy to that and made him delete what it was he recorded.”

Judge Lawrence McLellan said he would not ban Tukes from the trial.

“Mr. Tukes, I’ve made comments turn your cell phone off I think you’ve been here when I made that so you clearly have violated my order and the orders that are posted on the doors as you walk in,” said McLellan. “What I’m going to do is, where is your cell phone presently? I want you to give it to one of the deputies, they’ll give it to you at the end of the day when you leave.”

The Judge instructed Tukes to give his phone to a deputy if he returns to watch the trial.