DES MOINES, Iowa– Wednesday the Wall of Excellence was revealed for the first time inside of the Evelyn K. Davis Center on DMACC’s Urban Campus.

The wall honors the accomplishments of women in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

Members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority installed the first photo of Katherine Johnson, a NASA trailblazer, mathematician and AKA sorority member.

The wall also honors the legacy of Des Moines’ own trailblazer, Evelyn K. Davis.

“The concept of the Wall of Excellence will inspire the desire of students to continue to reach and strive for greatness. And that female students will see themselves in the women who are displayed on the wall of the women that have vision, the women of leadership, the women of women will set the standard for excellence,” said DMACC Administrator Emeritus, Dr. Mary Chapman.

Women from all walks of life will be celebrated on the wall, and their recognition will include a portrait and stories from their accomplishments.