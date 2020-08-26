 

 

Waiver Granted for Twin Cedars School District After Staff Members Test Positive for COVID-19

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health has given the Twin Cedars School District approval to move online for two weeks.

Multiple staff members there tested positive for COVID-19, meaning that a majority of the elementary school would have to be quarantined. This also means that the school cannot participate in sports for the next two weeks — impacting 11 previously scheduled events.

Twin Cedars is located in Bussey in Marion County, which has a high enough positivity average for the waiver to be granted, according to state guidelines.

