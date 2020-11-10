Waiver Approved: Des Moines Schools Return to Virtual Learning Next Week

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines Public Schools are heading back to virtual learning starting Monday, November 16th because of the high COVID-19 positivity rates in the county.

The district announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that its waiver has been approved by the Iowa Department of Education.

Tuesday marked the first day of in-class learning for high schoolers in the Des Moines district, though lower grades have already returned to in-person instruction.

The waiver has been approved for all grade levels for the period of November 16 through November 30th.

The district says it will share additional information for families staff later Tuesday and later this week.