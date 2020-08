Des Moines, Iowa — The residents of 57th Pl in Des Moines have been without power since Monday’s Derecho roared through. As they see and hear of power being restored all around them they wonder why their street hasn’t received any attention as of Friday morning.

I spoke with Tim Walton and Roger Drake. They were eager to talk about the work they and others have done to clean up their street and their growing frustration with living on one of Des Moines’ last islands without electricity.